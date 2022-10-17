Dr Choruma appointed PSC secretary

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

THE Public Service Commission (PSC) welcomes the appointment of Dr Rosemary Tsitsi Choruma as the new secretary following the retirement of Ambassador Jonathan Watawunashe last month.

Ambassador Watawunashe retired from the commission on September 19, 2022 after being at the helm for four years.

Before her appointment, Dr Choruma was a PSC commissioner since 2018, advocating for the matters relating to policy, programming and human capital development and management.

She has, among other things, been instrumental in the establishment of the Public Service Academy.

Dr Choruma has also contributed significantly to the development of the first Gender Policy in the Public Sector, which was launched by the Government in July this year.

In a statement yesterday, PSC chairman, Dr Vincent Hungwe announced Dr Choruma’s appointment.

He said the new PSC secretary brings with her a wealth of knowledge and extensive practical leadership experience in social and economic development issues, and in high level public administration and management.

“Dr Choruma worked for many years in leadership positions in various national and global institutions where she superintended transformative production, investment and trade related activities in Africa, Asia, Europe and North America,” said Dr Hungwe.

Dr Choruma holds a PhD in Educational Leadership from Seattle University in the United States of America, a Master’s degree in Management from the Academy of Social Sciences in Sofia, Bulgaria and a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Zimbabwe.

She joined the civil service in 1991 as an administrative officer in the Ministry of Women Affairs.

She rose through the ranks to senior administrative officer in the Ministry of Higher Education before becoming head of the National Manpower Advisory Council in 1994.

She moved to Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund as management trainer between 1997 and 1999.

Other notable achievements by Dr Choruma include: sitting as an advisory board member of the Graca Machel Foundation and the Zimbabwean Chapter.

She was also selected to be one of the Richard Branson Entrepreneurship Trainers in Zimbabwe sitting on the board of Oiko Credit International, a two billion Euro fund that supports agriculture, renewable energy and infrastructure development.

She has published work on the plight of people with disabilities in Zimbabwe entitled, The Forgotten Tribe.

Dr Hungwe said Dr Choruma is committed to women empowerment and has demonstrated this by, among other things, initiating the establishment of the School of Leadership for Women in Cocoa, in Cote d’Ivoire. She is the patron of the school.

“The Public Service Commission looks forward to harnessing and unlocking all the value that Dr Choruma brings to the organisation and enjoying it for more transformative growth in alignment with the national imperatives as articulated by His Excellency, the President Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa in the game changing Vision 2030,” said Dr Hungwe. — @flora_sibanda