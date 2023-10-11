Dr Choruma re-appointed secretary of commissions

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has approved the reappointment of Dr Tsitsi Rosemary Choruma as the Secretary of Commissions, an appointment which is with immediate effect.

In a statement, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya said

Dr Choruma holds a Master’s degree in Management from the Academy of Social Sciences in Sofia, Bulgaria; a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Zimbabwe and a PhD in Educational Leadership from Seattle University, in the USA.

“Dr Choruma joined Government in 1991 as an Administrative Officer in women’s Affairs and transferred to the Ministry of Higher Education as a Senior Administrative Officer in 1992. She later became Head of the National Manpower Advisory Council in 1994 and moved to the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund as a Management Trainer between 1997 and 1999,” said Dr Rushwaya.

Dr Choruma was appointed Commissioner in the Public Service Commission in 2018, and has actively focused on matters relating to policy, programming and development in human capital development and management. She also has strong credentials in gender issues and gender policy formulation and programme management.

“She was appointed Secretary of Commissions on October 17, 2022, a post she holds to date. She thus brings vast knowledge and extensive practical leadership experience in social and economic development issues, and in high-level public administration and management, having worked for several years in leadership positions in various national and global institutions where she superintended transformative production, investment and trade-related activities in Africa, Asia, Europe and North America,” said Dr Rushwaya.