Dr Dube celebrates birthday with orphans

MIDLANDS businesswoman and philanthropist, Dr Smelly Dube over the weekend hosted over 70 orphans who she gave gifts and clothes as part of her birthday celebrations.

She turned 53.

Enjoying the treat were also five children whose mothers are serving various prison terms at Shurugwi female prison.

The celebrations were held at Selukwe Primary School grounds where guests and orphans shared a 53kg cake which was prepared by her company and over 70 cakes which were donated by various companies and friends.

Speaking during the function, guest of honour and chief executive officer of Mega Fest Holdings, Dr Tafadzwa Matsika described Dr Dube as modern day “Mother Theresa” who has spent most of her time helping the needy.

He said through her S & M Hand of Compassion, a charity organisation she founded with her husband, Mr Mncedisi Dube, Dr Dube has been paying fees for various orphans around the Midlands province.

“This woman is amazing, I have nicknamed her Mother Theresa because of her charity works. You know she doesn’t only help the needy and the orphans but anyone in need. I myself a CEO of a huge company has benefited from her kindness. She has a gift of giving and we thank God,” he said.

“So it’s not surprising that she chose to celebrate her birthday with these orphans and underprivileged children, some of whom have mothers serving at the local prison,” he said.

Dr Matsika said other business people should emulate Dr Dube’s works.

“For our society to develop, for our society to grow, we need people like Dr Dube, we need such characters in our society and I call upon other people to take a leaf from such acts of loving kindness shown by Dr Dube,” he said.

Dr Dube said she decided to spend the day with orphans and underprivileged children as a way of thanking God for taking her this far.

“Most of the times when celebrating our birthdays, we travel and enjoy long trips, taking expensive flights and booking expensive hotels outside the country but this time I said I should use this money to buy clothing and some food for the orphans and this is why I decided to throw a party especially for the orphans,” she said.