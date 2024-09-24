Dr Evelyn Ndlovu distributes President Mnangagwa’s heifers to youths in Matabeleland South

Online Writer

MATABLELAND SOUTH — In a significant boost to agricultural development and youth empowerment, the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Matabeleland South, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, officially handed over 70 heifers to 70 youths on 23 September at Shangani Ranch.

The beneficiaries, selected from Bulilima, Beitbridge, Gwanda, Matibo, Mangwe, Insiza, and Umzingwane, received the cattle as part of an initiative aimed at promoting sustainable farming practices and improving livelihoods in the region.

The heifers were donated by His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa, aligning with the Government’s broader commitment to support the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and Vision 2030, which aims to achieve an empowered and prosperous society.

During the handover ceremony, Dr Ndlovu emphasised the importance of agriculture as a key driver of economic growth and youth engagement.

“Today’s initiative is not just about providing cattle; it is about empowering our youths to take charge of their futures through agriculture,” she stated. “These heifers will enable them to improve their livelihoods and contribute to food security in their communities.”

The distribution of heifers is part of a larger programme designed to encourage youth participation in agriculture, a sector that has the potential to transform the economy and create jobs. Beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the support, highlighting the positive impact the initiative will have on their farming ventures.

The event attracted local leaders, community members, and agricultural experts, all of whom praised the Government’s efforts to uplift rural communities through targeted support and resources.

As the region moves towards achieving the goals set out in Vision 2030, such initiatives are vital for fostering resilience and economic independence among the youth.