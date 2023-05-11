Dr Fundira appointed NSSA board chair

Sikhulekelani Moyo

PUBLIC Service, Labour, and Social Welfare Minister, Professor Paul Mavima, has announced the appointment of Dr Emmanuel Anesu Fundira as a substantive member and chairperson of the board of directors of the National Social Security Authority (NSSA).

In his remarks during a press conference held in Harare this morning, Prof Mavima said Dr Fundira’s appointment is with immediate effect.

He said the appointment was based on several consultative processes and good recommendations on his qualifications and experience related to the work that NSSA does.

He said Dr Fundira’s leadership credentials and experience in leading both private and public sector institutions at both executive and board levels is a perfect fit for NSSA, an entity that has a huge responsibility of ensuring sustainable social security for all as the nation’s aspiration of an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

“It is my hope and expectation that through the leadership of Dr Fundira, the NSSA board will make sound decisions to ensure the well-being of NSSA beneficiaries and contribute to the socio-economic development of Zimbabwe through good investment decisions,” said Prof Mavima.

“Our aspiration as a nation is that we leave no one and no place behind. As such the appointment of Dr Fundira as board chairperson comes at a time where it is imperative that NSSA continue to develop and implement an all-encompassing informal sector scheme framework.

“As the nation is already working on a formalisation, policy NSSA should without delay increase resourcing and funding for an informal sector scheme development, which is informed by a needs assessment survey.

“The scheme design and costing should be informed by studies of other informal sector schemes in the region and globally.”

Prof Mavima said there is an urgent need to review and update all NSSA governance policies and procedures so as to render them fit for purpose in an evolving environment.

“Given the dynamic environment we operate in, it is important to look at the statutes governing the authority to ensure that they are in line with the needs of the people we serve.”

