Dr Gasolo’s Long Walk to Success 3rd edition on cards…as he calls for sponsorship

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

POET Dr Gasolo has started to make preparations for his walkathon dubbed Dr Gasolo Long Walk to Success which marks its third edition this year.

The artiste has said he needs funding to ensure the whole project bears fruitful results of changing the lives of arts practitioners as the idea came through inspiration of the struggles faced by Southern Region artistes.

Dr Gasolo said in the past two years, the walk has achieved some of its objectives.

“Though it has not fully achieved its objectives, I’m very happy with the way it’s progressing. People are slowly getting the idea and buying into the vision which gives me confidence that the third edition will be bigger and better than the previous editions.

“This year’s edition hasn’t changed much from the previous editions. This year the initial walk will start on the 8th and end on the 10th of August 2024. On Thursday 8 August I will leave my home in Matshetsheni Village heading to Gwanda town which will take me four hours. I will spend the night in Gwanda town. I will wake up on the 9th and walk for 16 hours to Esigodini where I will spend the night. On the 10th I will walk eight hours from Esigodini to KoBulawayo the final destination,” he said.

Dr Gasolo said he needs serious funding as he hopes to have pre-events in build-up to the main event.

“Funds permitting we will be having capacity-building workshops in Matshetsheni, Gwanda town, and Esigodini as a build-up to the main walk. These capacity-building workshops are designed to equip the creatives so that they can be in a better position to be amplified when the main walk comes.

“For the past two years, I have encountered a number of challenges in implementing the project. I think the number one challenge is that the general public, corporates, and the artistes themselves haven’t understood the objectives of the walk. Some of the major challenges are financial challenges. It’s almost impossible to do anything without financial muscle. The other major challenge I have faced in the past is the issue of people pledging and promising certain things and then disappearing when the time to deliver comes. I usually start talking about the walk at least five months before and people get all excited and start promising things but when I go back to them say it’s short notice or even stop responding to my messages. So this year I have already started budgeting for this year’s edition so that I don’t get disappointed at the last minute,” he said.

Dr Gasolo is a versatile artiste with over 24 years’ experience in the industry since he came in as a young boy while still in school. Born Prince Ncube in Mzilikazi where he resides! Dr Gasolo has a strong rural background from his rural home in Matshetsheni, Gwanda North. He is also a cultural activist working closely with a number of cultural organisations.

Dr Gasolo’s Long Walk to Success is an initiative by Dr Gasolo to amplify the voices of the underprivileged artistes especially those in remote areas who struggle to make it into the industry and the mainstream media doesn’t pay much attention to them.

@mthabisi_mthire