Dr John Basera outlines objectives at local government workshop

From left Hon Albert Nyakuyedzawa, President of Chiefs Council Chief Mtshane Khumalo, Permanent Secretary Dr John Basera, Minister Garwe, Dep Minister Eng Benjamin Kabikira attend the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works strategic planning workshop

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo ,[email protected]

PERMANENT Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, Dr John Basera, took to the podium today to outline the objectives of the ongoing strategic planning workshop in Bulawayo.

Emphasising the importance of the journey toward Vision 2030, Dr Basera urged stakeholders to embrace the vision set forth by the Second Republic.

He highlighted the significant strides made under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s leadership. He noted that, in response to the challenges outlined by the President, the ministry has made substantial progress in implementing the “Call to Action: No Compromise to Service Delivery” blueprint.

“Great works have been done,” Dr Basera said, “and master plans have been produced. However, the pivotal question remains: what is next?”

He stressed that the strategic planning workshop must generate actionable answers to this critical question.

The strategic planning workshop is part of an ongoing effort to align local governance with national development goals outlined in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1). As the country prepares to transition to NDS2, the workshop serves as a vital platform for evaluating past performances and mapping out future initiatives.

Vision 2030 aims to transform Zimbabwe into an upper middle-income economy by the year 2030, requiring concerted efforts from all sectors of government and society.

Dr Basera’s call for proactive engagement in this journey underscores the importance of collaboration among local authorities, government officials, and community leaders.

As the workshop progresses, participants are expected to develop strategies that not only address current challenges but also position local governments to contribute effectively to the nation’s ambitious development agenda.