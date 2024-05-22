Dr Joram Gumbo to visit Tsholotsho disaster recovery housing project

Sikhumbuzo Moyo,[email protected]

SPECIAL Advisor to the President Responsible for Monitoring and Implementation of Government Programmes, Dr Joram Gumbo, is set to visit Tsholotsho tomorrow on a tour of the disaster recovery housing project in Tshino and Sawudweni villages.

The housing project is meant for families who had their homes destroyed by Cyclone Dineo-induced floods in 2017 with Government pegging 305 homesteads of whom 298 are now complete and occupied.

Tsholotsho District Development Coordinator, Mr Aaron Gono, confirmed Dr Gumbo’s visit to the district.

“The Special Advisor to the President Dr Gumbo will be in the district to check on the progress on the disaster recovery housing project.

“He is expected to be accompanied by various stakeholders,” said Mr Gono.

Tsholotsho is one of the flood prone areas in the country, with communities in Mahlosi, Mahlaba, Thamuhla, Mbamba, Mele, Lutshome, Maphili and Mbanyana, and villages along Gwayi River being the worst affected.

The material for the construction project was mobilised locally providing employment to locals, some of whom are beneficiaries of the houses.

However, some families chose to return to the flood prone areas, arguing that the new area they were relocated to was not fertile for crop farming.