Dr Machengete now Council of African Regulators vice-president

24 Apr, 2023 - 16:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Dr Machengete now Council of African Regulators vice-president POTRAZ DG, Dr G.K. Machengete (right) poses for a picture with the President of the Council of African Regulators (CAR) Mr Lin Bombo, who is also President of Gabons ICT Regulator (centre) and Smart Africa Director General, Mr Lacina Kone at a CAR meeting in Victoria Falls

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma in Victoria Falls
ZIMBABWE’S Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) director general, Dr Gift Machengete, has been elected vice president of the Council of African Regulators.
Dr Machengete was nominated and endorsed on consensus for the post today at the ongoing pre-sessions of the Transform Africa Summit here in Victoria Falls. He will deputise Mr Lin Bombo who is the president of Gabon’s Regulator ACEP.
The event was attended by representatives of national and regional regulatory institutions currently convening for the Council of African Regulators (CAR). This is a consultative organ meeting of the Smart Africa Alliance.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting