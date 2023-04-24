Dr Machengete now Council of African Regulators vice-president

Mthabisi Tshuma in Victoria Falls

ZIMBABWE’S Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) director general, Dr Gift Machengete, has been elected vice president of the Council of African Regulators.

Dr Machengete was nominated and endorsed on consensus for the post today at the ongoing pre-sessions of the Transform Africa Summit here in Victoria Falls. He will deputise Mr Lin Bombo who is the president of Gabon’s Regulator ACEP.