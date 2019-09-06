Dr Malinga scraps Umcimbi wabantu . . . Cites xenophobic attacks in SA

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH African entertainer Dr Malinga has cancelled his scheduled performance at Skyz Metro FM’s Umcimbi Wabantu in Bulawayo tomorrow due to xenophobic attacks in his country.

South Africans have been embarking on an orgy of violence, looting shops owned by foreigners, beating and killing some in the process. The death toll stands at seven with two of the victims burnt to ashes by looters, according to media reports from South Africa.

Umcimbi Wabantu is Skyz Metro FM’s celebration of their third anniversary and will be held at the Large City Hall car park.

Dr Malinga was one of the performers.

In a statement, Skyz Metro FM station manager, Godwin Phiri, said the Akulalwa hit-maker requested that his performance be cancelled.

“Skyz Metro FM regrets to inform our valued listeners and partners that due to the unfortunate xenophobic events in South Africa, Dr Malinga has requested not to appear at the Umcimbi Wabantu Concert scheduled for 7 September 2019. Dr Malinga has indicated that he is heartbroken and condemns in the strongest terms the violence on Africans by fellow Africans,” he said.

However, Phiri said Umcimbi Wabantu would continue as scheduled without Dr Malinga.

“Despite this unfortunate turn of circumstances, Umcimbi Wabantu will continue as scheduled. We therefore assure the community of Bulawayo that the party goes on and their station will deliver a show to remember. We call on them to turn up in their usual large numbers.”

He said ticket prices are not going to change and gates open at 5PM.

Dr Malinga’s cancellation follows another SA act Mafikizolo doing the same on Wednesday ahead of their concert that was pencilled for Harare today.

Dr Malinga’s cancellation offers an opportunity for the over 20 local artistes to entertain revellers at the Large City Hall.

The artistes include Madlela Skhobokhobo, Clement Magwaza, Novuyo Seagirl, Asaph, Zinjaziyamluma, Ndux Jnr, Knowledge Nkiwane, Cal Vin, Msiz’Kay, Lee McHoney, Hwabaraty, Lorraine Stot, Sam Music, MJ Sings, Chipman, Sinazo and Gazelimnyama, Tebza, Indlamuva, Gazelimnyama, DJ Slamma and Crazy Dee among others.

