Dr Matsa advocates for discounted bills for pensioners, senior citizens

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

PROMINENT businessman and Kwekwe City’s aspiring councilor for Ward 10, Dr Solomon Matsa, says if voted into office, he will push for a 50 percent discount for rates for pensioners and senior citizens.

The businessman threw his hat in the ring on a Zanu PF ticket and is hopeful that he will sail through. Recently, he met with business people in the ward where he sought to listen to their challenges and how they can be addressed.

One of the businesspeople in attendance Reverend Barnabas Hozo lamented the ‘exorbitant’ water charges by the local authority saying they were hindering business viability in the city.

“Water charges by our local authority are a huge hindrance to business operations. We are hoping that the issue will be addressed so that the charges can become affordable. Let alone for us pensioners, the water bills are bigger than what we earn and it makes life difficult for us,” said Rev Hozo.

The issue of water charges was echoed by almost every business person in attendance who said it was a major setback and needed to be reviewed downwards.

Dr Matsa in response said given the opportunity, he would push for the reviewing of the rates and that pensioners and senior citizens get to pay discounted rates.

“These people worked for our country to be where it is today and if we continue labouring them with such huge bills it will be a great disservice,” he said.

“I will push for 50 percent discount for pensioners and senior citizens and eventually if things normalize, we can even scrap the charges for them according to the prevailing situation at that time.”

A businessman in his own right, Dr Matsa overcame Tichaona Mlambo in the primary election and the latter promised full support for the philanthropist.

“We were fighting for the same cause. There is no winner, there is no loser, Zanu PF is the ultimate winner and I support him to the end,” said Cde Mlambo.

“I also urge you all to be behind Dr Matsa who we have chosen as a party to stand for the ward.”

The event was attended by aspiring Kwekwe Central legislator, Cde Energy Ncube among other business people.