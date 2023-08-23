Dr Mpofu praises electorate in Umguza

Nkosilathi Sibanda in Umguza

ZANU PF secretary general, Dr Obert Mpofu, has praised the electorate in Umguza constituency, Matabeleland North province for peacefully exercising their right to vote, saying today’s election must be an example of how citizens are committed to be part of the democratic process.

Dr Mpofu cast his vote at 10AM at Acute and Creues Tent polling station in Nyamandlovu. He was in the company of his wife, Sikhanyisiwe.

Coming out of the polling station, Dr Mpofu said he was impressed that people woke up early to go and vote. He praised voters for their interest to participate.

Dr Mpofu said in the history of elections conducted in the country, this one was exceptional in that people from Umguza turned out in numbers.

“I have cast my vote. It has been generally quiet. I have been voting since independence and what impresses most is that this time people are determined to elect their leaders,” said Dr Mpofu.

He called for peace and tranquility to prevail throughout the country, during and after the polls