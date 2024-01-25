Dr Muswere tours Alpha Media to further strengthen ties between Government and the media

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THE Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere on Thursday afternoon held a familiarisation tour of Alpha Media Holdings (AMH).

AMH is the publisher of News Day, The Standard, Zimbabwe Independent, and runs Heart and Soul Television.

According to a post on X by the Ministry, the visit also explored ways to further strengthen relations between Government and the Media industry.