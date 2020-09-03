Dr Ndiweni appointed PSC deputy chair

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed Lupane State University (LSU) Pro-Vice Chancellor, Dr Nomathemba Ndiweni-Masuku as commissioner and deputy chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Dr Ndiweni-Masuku has to her credit, a litany of academic research papers published in her name and found in many medical journals.

In a statement yesterday, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said the appointment, made in terms of Section 202 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.20) Act 2013, as read with Section 320 (4) of the Constitution, is with immediate effect.

Dr Ndiweni-Masuku has served on many boards, which include Health Professionals Authority of Zimbabwe, Medical Research Council of Zimbabwe, Mpilo Central Hospital management board and the Zimbabwe Investment Authority.

Her experience in the public and academic sector is set to assist PSC, particularly at a time when Government is setting up the Public Service Academy.

“She brings the much-needed expertise as a public administrator and a renowned member of the academic society and the National Defence University council. Dr Ndiweni-Masuku is a strong academic administrator and a respectable veterinary scientist,” said Dr Sibanda.

Dr Ndiweni-Masuku holds a BSc (Hons) Degree in Biochemistry from University of Zimbabwe (UZ), Graduate Certificate in Education (UZ), M. Phil in Biochemistry (Cambridge) and PhD in Biochemical Immunology from the University of Bristol. She also holds several certificates in Supervisory Management and Higher Education Management from UZ, Zimbabwe Institute of Management and University of Witwatersrand in South Africa respectively.

She began her working career as a high school teacher in 1987 before moving to the UZ as a staff development fellow in veterinary chemistry.

Dr Ndiweni-Masuku was appointed lecturer of veterinary biochemistry in 1991 and served in that capacity until 2005 when she joined the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) medical school as dean of the faculty and senior lecturer in medical biochemistry.

She served in that position until 2015 when she joined LSU as Pro-Vice Chancellor. — @mashnets