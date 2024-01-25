Dr Obert Mpofu attends ceremony to operationalise Julius Nyerere Leadership School in Tanzania

Sikhumbuzo Moy0, [email protected]

ZANU-PF secretary general Dr Obert Mpofu is in Tanzania for the operationalization of the Julius Nyerere Leadership School.

Established in 2018, the school was described as a giant step towards Africa’s quest for total ideological decolonisation.

It was set up with material and ideological support from the Communist Party of China (CPC), which has always supported the continent towards political and economic liberation.

“Currently at the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere School of Ideology in Tanzania, operationalising this prestige school of ours. We will stave off attacks from our detractors through inculcating the right pan-Africanist ideology amongst our people. Long Live Africa,” wrote Dr Mpofu on his X timeline.

The leadership college is a joint effort of six liberation movements from the Southern African Development Community (SADC), who are now governing parties, and whose countries gained independence with the support of Nyerere and the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) Liberation Committee that was hosted by the United Republic of Tanzania.

The six liberation movement parties are Tanzania`s Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa, the People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), and the South West African People’s Organisation (SWAPO) of Namibia, the Zimbabwe African National Union–Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) and the Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO). This project comes as a significant milestone in the Sadc region, in honour and remembrance of Mwalimu, who is known for sharing the values of integrity and commitment in leadership and the realisation of the liberation of the region.

The project also comes as a strong gesture towards raising a well-informed and prepared young generation into influential leadership positions, towards a common future based on regional development. The Mwalimu Nyerere Leadership School aims to strengthen regional diplomatic relations and improve the yields of regional integration, accelerating economic development through informed curricula and inter-active discussions and lectures.