Dr Smelly Dube Wins International Award

GWERU-based business mogul Dr Smelly Dube has been awarded the Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the just-ended 13th African Achievers’ Awards held at the House of Lords, London, the United Kingdom.

Dr Dube is the group chief executive officer of the River Valley Group of Companies.

With a distinguished career spanning multiple sectors, Dr Dube has demonstrated remarkable leadership and strategic acumen.

Under her guidance, the Rivervalley Group has achieved significant growth and diversification, contributing to the economic development of the country in line with President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 in general and the “Zimbabwe ls Open for Business” philosophy in particular.

Dr Dube’s expertise and dedication have made her a respected leader in the country’s business community.

Often described as Zimbabwe’s own Oprah Winfrey, her humanitarian work has seen her being recognised even at international stages.

She has been in the field of philanthropy for more than a decade looking after hundreds of orphans in schools and providing monthly food hampers to over 30 elderly-headed households.

Over the years, the African Achievers’ Awards has become a prestigious platform that highlights the achievements and impacts of Africans who have gone above and beyond to make a difference in their communities and beyond.

Founded in 2011, the African Achievers’ Award has been hosted in different countries to reach Africans in the diaspora. Every year the choice of venue is aimed at setting an international stage to showcase the Top African Achievers in Africa and the pursuit of excellence.

The 2023 event at the House of Lords provided an opportunity for the showcasing of excellence, innovation, and resilience from the African continent, challenging stereotypes, and fostering a positive image of the continent.