Dr Solwayo bags second Chief Dakamela award

Raymond Jaravaza, Online Reporter

MPILO Hospital’s Clinical Director, Professor Solwayo Ngwenya, has been awarded a second Imiklomelo kaDakamela (Chief Dakamela Achievers Awards) award for his outstanding work as a distinguished medical doctor, researcher and academic with a passion for cultural heritage and community service.

Last year, Prof Solwayo was awarded for his outstanding work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We would like to thank uChief Dakamela weNkayi for honouring us for the second straight year. This honour is not only physically important, it is culturally and spiritually huge. Your work is immensely commendable where you fish out and recognise the usually unrecognisable.

“We wish you well, may Mvelinqangi labadala look after you, and bless your work on a behemothic and biblical scale,” said Prof Solwayo.

As Nkayi traditional leader, Chief Dakamela, continues to host his annual achievers’ awards ceremony, Imiklomelo ka Dakamela, the event increasingly earns praise for its celebration of excellence and culture.

Now in its third year, the awards recognise individuals and institutions — both local and regional — for their outstanding contributions to community development. The ceremony also honours schoolchildren who have excelled academically, as well as exceptional teachers.

This year’s event attracted guests from South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia.