Dr Thokozani Khupe discloses second cancer attack

Chronicle Writer

CITIZEN Coalition for Change (CCC) National Assembly member, Dr Thokozani Khupe, has revealed that she is battling a second cancer attack.

The former Deputy Prime Minister during the inclusive Government appeared frail on Thursday in Parliament ahead of the swearing ceremony for newly-elected legislators.

She was elected as a Proportional Representation legislator for Bulawayo in the August 23 harmonized elections. A survivor of breast cancer, Dr Khupe, posted on X (formerly Twitter) about her health status.

“I have a second cancer attack. I am doing well, and many thanks to those already wishing me well. Together we can beat cancer,” said Dr Khupe.

This led to Zimbabweans pouring their sympathy and wishing her a speedy recovery. Dr Khupe was first diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2011 and underwent treatment and surgery, which cost her one of her breasts.

In 2012 she founded an organization called the Thokozani Khupe Cancer Foundation (TKCF) to raise awareness on cancer as many women continue dying due to late detection and lack of awareness of cancer.