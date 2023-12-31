  • Today Sun, 31 Dec 2023

Dragon FC win Victoria Falls Unity Day tourney

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

BOOZERS soccer lovers in Victoria Falls had a perfect end to the year with a Unity Day soccer tournament sponsored by renowned football administrator Martin Mhlanga.

Mhlanga, a former Mosi Rovers FC chairperson, bankrolled the tournament to the tube of  US$500 and all participating teams received prize money.

The tournament was held at Sizinda Grounds outside Victoria Falls City.

Dragon FC emerged winners and pocketed US$165 and a trophy after beating Black Leopards FC by one goal to nil in the final.

Black Leopards FC pocketed US$125 for being first runner up.

Tigers received US$85 for finishing 3rd  while Dibutibu FC finished 4th and got  US$65.

Teams that reached the quarter final stage each got US$50 participation fees.

Mhlanga said the tournament was meant to promote sport in the community as well as give team something to cherish as they close the year.

