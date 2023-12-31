Dragon FC win Victoria Falls Unity Day tourney
Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter
BOOZERS soccer lovers in Victoria Falls had a perfect end to the year with a Unity Day soccer tournament sponsored by renowned football administrator Martin Mhlanga.
Mhlanga, a former Mosi Rovers FC chairperson, bankrolled the tournament to the tube of US$500 and all participating teams received prize money.
The tournament was held at Sizinda Grounds outside Victoria Falls City.
Dragon FC emerged winners and pocketed US$165 and a trophy after beating Black Leopards FC by one goal to nil in the final.
Black Leopards FC pocketed US$125 for being first runner up.
Tigers received US$85 for finishing 3rd while Dibutibu FC finished 4th and got US$65.
Teams that reached the quarter final stage each got US$50 participation fees.
Mhlanga said the tournament was meant to promote sport in the community as well as give team something to cherish as they close the year.
