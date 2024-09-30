Drake Hogestyn, iconic John Black of ‘Days of Our Lives’, dies at 70

Actor Drake Hogestyn attends the Days Of Our Lives’ 50th Anniversary Celebration at Hollywood Palladium on November 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Days Of Our lives)

Days of Our Lives actor Drake Hogestyn, best known for playing John Black, has died at the age of 70.

Hogestyn died on 28 September, a day before his 71st birthday, after battling pancreatic cancer.

“He was the most amazing husband, father, papa, and actor. He loved performing for the ‘Day’ audience,” said his family in a statement.

The American soap opera shared a statement from his family on their social media.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn,” it said.

“He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination. After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones.”

The statement continued: “He was the most amazing husband, father, papa, and actor. He loved performing for the ‘Days’ audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business. We love him, and we will miss him all the Days of our Lives.”

In a statement to People, Ken Corday, Days of Our Lives executive producer, said: “This is a very difficult one for all of us.

“Hogey was the ultimate team player, and there are not sufficient words to express how deeply he will be missed. His impact on our show, personally and professionally, was profound and will forever remain unmatched.”

Hogestyn made his first appearance on the soapie on 24 January 1986 and played John Black – spy, mercenary, police officer, private investigator and secret agent – in more than 4 200 episodes, according to Variety.

Alongside Deidre Hall as Marlena Evans, Hogestyn contributed to creating one of daytime TV’s most iconic romances. The pair won a Soap Opera Digest Award for Favourite Couple in 2005.

Tributes from his Days of Our Lives co-stars are pouring in on social media.

On Instagram, Alison Sweeney, who played Sami Brady, wrote: “Drake was an incredible man. He was funny, generous and thoughtful. He cared about every single scene, every person. He loved Days, the fans and shared that passion with everyone on set. My heart breaks for his family; they meant everything to him. He was such a huge part of my life at Days. I will miss him terribly and treasure every story, every joke and every hug.”

Kristian Alfonso, who played Hope Brady, wrote: “I’ll always remember you as a Loving father, husband, and Dear friend but mostly an incredible, passionate human being, generous and immensely kind. Always …… Thank you for the love you gave us all every day. Drake, on set and off, you were always our hero.”

Thaao Penghlis, who played Tony DiMera, wrote on X: “We shared much over the years, John Tony and Andre. Great stories were told. To his family, Deidre & Days so sorry for your great loss. We will remember him well even though our hearts bleed. Drake, thank you, and may this next journey be one of great enlightenment. RIP”

We shared much over the years John Tony & Andre. Great stories were told. To his family, to Deidre & Days so sorry for ur great loss. We will remember him well even though our hearts bleed. Drake thank you & May this next journey be one of great enlightenment. RIP pic.twitter.com/DNgWC2RUIB — Thaao Penghlis (@ThaaoPenghlis) September 29, 2024

Hogestyn is survived by his wife of 36 years, Victoria Post, their four children and seven grandchildren

