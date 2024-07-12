Drama as man assaults uncle over witchcraft, floors cop with punches

Tsenulo Moyo

THERE was drama at Mashumba in Mzilikazi suburb in Bulawayo when a 25-year-old man ran amok assaulting his 52-year-old uncle, accusing him of witchcraft.

This came to light when Malvin Kumalinga appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Maxwell Ncube facing physical abuse charges.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to pay a fine of $100. In default of payment, he faces two months imprisonment.

Malvin, also facing a separate charge of assaulting a police officer during his arrest, was sentenced to six months in jail, with no option of paying a fine.

Circumstances are that on 2 July 2024 at Mashumba, mostly made up of scores of furniture manufacturers, a misunderstanding ensued between Malvin and his uncle Isaac Kumalinga after the former accused the latter of bewitching him.

It is reported that at the height of the altercation, Malvin strangled his uncle, leaving him with bruises.

After the attack, Isaac went and reported the matter to the police. The court heard that upon the police’s arrival, Malvin resisted and assaulted the police officer with a fist on the chest pushing him to the ground. He was later arrested and detained at Barbourfields Police Station.

Testifying in court Isaac recounted how the incident affected him emotionally and psychologically.

“The incident deeply affected me, both emotionally and psychologically,” he said.

“It happened at my shop, in public, where I’ve earned the respect of the community. The accused, who is not only my close relative but also someone I’ve cared for, violated my trust and dignity in a way that’s incredibly painful.”