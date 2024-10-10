DRAMA! Bulawayo man facing multiple counts of fraud arrested outside court

Peter Matika, [email protected]

A 43-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo car dealer was dramatically arrested on Monday morning outside the Bulawayo magistrate’s court on charges of fraud, after appearing in the same court on different charges.

Ezra Makuni from Nketa 9 suburb in Bulawayo, has been out on US$100 bail and was appearing in court on routine remand facing charges of theft of trust property.

According to police Makuni, was arrested following a tip off by the complainant that he would be appearing in court.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed his arrest, saying that he was arrested on charges of fraud.

“On the 19th of August 2024, Makuni was given US$1 200 to purchase a Honda Fit valued at US$1 700. After receiving the money he then demanded US$3 000 for the Honda fit,” said Insp Ncube.

He said the complainant then asked Makuni to reimburse the money, since he had changed the terms of their agreement.

“Makuni failed to reimburse the money on several occasions until the complainant decided to report the matter to police, leading to his arrest on Monday,” said Insp Ncube.

Makuni has since been arraigned at Western Commonage magistrate’s’ court and was remanded in custody to 22 October.

For the charges being heard at the Bulawayo magistrates’ court at Tredgold building, Makuni is being charged with theft of trust property.

According to court documents on 22 July this year at Belmont Industrial area, Makuni entered into an agreement with Ms Sara Manyenyoka, who entrusted him to sell a vehicle on her behalf.

It was stated that they signed an agreement, where Makuni was to sell the vehicle a purple Mazda Vanessa and thereafter give Ms Manyenyoka her money.

However, Makuni is alleged to have sold the vehicle and converted the money to his own use and began evading Manyenyoka, who in turn reported the matter to the police.

Records indicated that Makuni sold the car for US$3 500 and only US$200 was recovered.

Makuni appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa, while Ms Hazel Siphiwe Sithole presented the case for the State