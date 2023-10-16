DRAMATIC ARREST – 5 storm into GMB depot steal US$30K inputs, apprehended in police highway ambush

29 tonnes of agricultural inputs worth US$30 000 which had been stolen from Grain Marketing Board, Charandura depot in Chirumanzu

Midlands Bureau

A SWIFT reaction by the police in Mvuma resulted in the recovery of 29 tonnes of agricultural inputs worth US$30 000 which had been stolen from Grain Marketing Board, Charandura depot in Chirumanzu leading to the arrest of five suspects.

The suspected thieves were arrested on Friday around 2:20 AM fleeing with their loot to Harare along Harare -Masvingo highway in Mvuma.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the recovered inputs are held at Mvuma Police Station together with a Daf 15 tonne truck which was used in the commission of the offence, as exhibits.

“The arrested suspects are, Tirayi Dzimangi (52), of Hatcliff, Harare, Munesu Lazarous (37) of Zengeza 4, Chitungwiza, Harare, Jofile Magwadi (53) of 12th Street Hatcliff, Harare, Titus Marange (34) of Village Makarara, Chief Marange, Mutare and Stephen Nhamo (38) of Goodhope Lot 6 Westgate, Harare,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said on Thursday at around 11:30PM the gang went to GMB Charandura Depot, and found two security guards on duty.

He said they allegedly cut the security fences at the depot and gained entry into the premises.

“They asaaulted the guards using logs, tied them using ropes, stuffed their mouths with pieces of clothes and dumped them in a storm water drain. They searched for and found keys to the gate, drove their truck into the depot and loaded 540 bags of compound D fertilizer and 17 bags of shelled ground nuts before driving away,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the offence was immediately discovered by another security guard who was coming from church who reported the matter at Charandura police station.

“The two other security guards who are now complainants were found in storm water drain and were referred to St Theresa Hospital for medical assistance,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said ZRP Charandura alerted

their Mvuma counterparts who mounted an armed roadblock in Mvuma along Harare- Masvingo highway.

“Within a few minutes, a truck matching the description they had been given approached from Masvingo direction at high speed. The truck disobeyed the police signals to stop.

“Police had to fire shots which deflated one of the front wheels and in the process causing the motor vehicle to halt ,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said three occupants immediately jumped out and disappeared into the darkness.

“All inputs stolen from GMB Charandura depot were recovered. Apart from the inputs, inside the vehicle was a third number plate with registration number AGA 9786 which is different from the front and rear number plates AGJ 7169.

“We invite members of the public to assist us as we embark on the investigation of one of the seemingly sophisticated robbery exploits in the country,” he said.