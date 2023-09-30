  • Today Sat, 30 Sep 2023

Dramatic late winner as Black Rhinos kick Chicken Inn out of Chibuku Super Cup

1-2

Late drama at Luveve Stadium as Valentine Katsande scores in injury time to send Black Rhinos to the semi finals of the Chibuku Super Cup…

