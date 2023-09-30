Dramatic late winner as Black Rhinos kick Chicken Inn out of Chibuku Super Cup
Online writer
Fulltime
1-2
Late drama at Luveve Stadium as Valentine Katsande scores in injury time to send Black Rhinos to the semi finals of the Chibuku Super Cup…
-
Maita Zizhou AS a dramatic sunset sweeps over Mana Pools National Park’s vast plains, a group of majestic elephants stands tall in the golden light, their silhouettes casting long shadows across the grassy expanse. These aren’t ordinary elephants; they are STANDING ELEPHANTS! For generations, the elephants have roamed this area, captivating visitors with their unique […]
-
CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Mr Nelson Chamisa knows that he lost last month’s election. That is why he did not challenge the result in court. But he continues to make noises, casting aspersions on the election and calling for a fresh one. He, too, wants what he describes as “talks” with the […]
-
Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected] “BECAUSE I was never satisfied with what we could have been doing as Montana Ray, I would go back to Hlanganani to listen to other musicians. That’s when I found out that some people who went there craved an African sound. As Montana Ray we were mainly playing the blues, jazz, rock […]
Comments