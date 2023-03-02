Draw conducted for Maxi Bulawayo Open

The Chronicle
Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter
THE 2023 edition of the Maxi Bulawayo Open Day Golf Championship started today at Bulawayo Golf Club.
A total of 54 golfers will take part in the annual event with the winner of last year’s edition, Ignatius Mteketeke also taking part among a host of other renowned golfers in the country.
Grouped in the first tee, game number three, Mketekete will be up against Anyway Katembenuka and Shamiso Qiang while in the game there will be Sydney Wemba, Biggy Chibvu and Bernard Magaso while the first game there will be Pride Sembo, Clifford Sibanda and Akil Yousuf. Game number four will see Tafara Mpofu, Morton Kombai and Paul Adams who will be followed by Tongoona Charamba, Tonderai Masunda and Julius Kamalizeni. In game six, Anyway Watch, Mark Williams and Tatenda Makunde will square off followed by the trio of Mike Williams, Bradley Kulasi and Nevy Milazi.
The last two games, eight and nine in the first tee will have Brian Gondo, Dean Schultz and Thanda Mavundla and the other trio will have Ben Follet Smith, Davison Elijah and Robson Chinhoi.