Draw for the 2023 Afcon finals preliminaries set for tomorrow

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Twelve least ranked teams go into the hat tomorrow for the preliminary draw of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations that will be held in Cote d’Ivoire mid next year.

The draw will be conducted in the city of Doula, Cameroon at the ongoing Afcon finals which is now at the knockout stage

It will start at 5pm Zimbabwean time.

The 12 teams will be put into two groups of six each with the six highest ranked teams in one group and the bottom six in the other group. The first leg of the preliminary round will be hosted by the lower ranked teams.

The six aggregate winners will join the remaining 42 countries, including Zimbabwe, for the group stage qualifiers where winners and runners up will proceed to the finals in Cote d’Ivoire. The preliminary round matches will be played in the international transfer window between March 21-29.

Level One

Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, Gambia, South Sudan, Mauritius

Level Two

Chad, Sao Tome and Principe, Djibouti, Somalia, Seychelles, Eritrea.