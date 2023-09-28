DRC United on brink of collapse, seek donations

Leonard Ncube, Online Writer

IN 2018 five Hwange men came together and formed DRC United FC with the vision of bringing premier league football to Empumalanga suburb and having the first ever community-owned topflight club in the coal mining.

These are chairman Bernard Ncube, vice chair Paul Utete, secretary and coach Mthenjwa Moyo and committee members Krenius Tarusarira and Khulumani Ncube who is also team medic.

Since 2018 the five have been sponsoring the club form their pockets to fulfil all games, travelling expenses and other needs.

The situation has come to a stage where the five cannot afford anymore because of the financial situation and are appealing to the corporate world for financial assistance for the sake of saving the club and the future of the players.

DRC United is playing in the Zifa Southern Region Division 1 League and sits on position seven on the 18-team league with 33 points from 22 games.

In their last fixture, they lost 2 nil to Talen Vision away and this weekend they will host Mosi Rovers at their home ground, Nengasha Stadium in Hwange.

DRC United is one of the two Division 1 teams in Hwange, the other one being ZPC Hwange.

The team secretary Moyo said DRC United owes Zifa US$1 400 affiliation fees.

“We are asking for any possible partners who want to invest into football as you known football is also business, but it needs capital to get it moving. We are left with 12 games to finish the league but we are now financially drained. We still need to pay the affiliation fees to Zifa where our balance is $1 400.

Moyo said when forming the club, the executive members wanted to develop sport in the coal mining town where only Hwange FC is the top flight club and owned by a company.

“DRC United FC from Empumalanga suburb in Hwange was formed in 2018 with view to play football in the premier league. This club is owned by five members although it’s a community team.

“We are the ones that pay referees, transport for away games and meals for the team. We are playing in the Zifa Southern Region Division 1 league and we have to travel to Bulawayo, Victoria Falls, Binga, Filabusi, Turk Mine and Plumtree where money is needed. We therefore appeal to any well-wishers to help or any companies or individuals that may come with ideas of partnership for the sake of the team,” he said.