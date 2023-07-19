Dreamstar to Host Auditions in Gwanda for the first time

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

DREAMSTAR, a nationwide talent search show, is set to host auditions in Gwanda, Matabeleland South Province, for the first time Thursday at the Gwanda District club.

The competition, hosted by the Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation in partnership with the Chinese Federation of Zimbabwe, has grown in popularity and produced several success stories in the music industry.

The auditions will take place in various locations across the country, but Gwanda is excited to be hosting this talent search for the first time.

The competition not only provides a platform for young artists to showcase their talent, but it also offers them the chance to receive training and mentorship from industry professionals.

Contestants are required to submit a video showcasing their talent during the registration process. The winners will receive cash prizes as well as the opportunity to perform at various events and shows.

Gwanda Chief Executive Officer for educational foundation trust Mr Sikholiwe Sibanda expressed excitement and honour that finally, the mining town will host auditions.

“This competition is a great initiative that provides a much-needed boost to the arts and culture sector in Gwanda and empowers people to realise their dreams,’’ said Sibanda.

Dreamstar has already made a significant impact on the music industry and has helped many young Zimbabwean artists to kickstart their careers. This year’s auditions are expected to be even bigger and better, with more talented people showcasing their skills.

The event will undoubtedly be a great platform for aspiring artists to gain exposure, receive guidance from industry experts, and make connections that could help them launch their careers.