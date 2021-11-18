‘Dress up for Boohle gig to avoid embarrassment’

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Revellers planning to attend South African vocalist, Boohle’s show at BAC Leisure tomorrow have been advised to dress up as it is going to be a lifestyle event.

The angelic singer (pictured) will be performing in Bulawayo for the first time with event organisers saying they are pulling out all the stops to ensure that the event is nothing short of classy.

Event organiser, Mduduzi “Mdu” Mdlongwa of 3D Events said: “This is a lifestyle event where we’ll be kick-starting fun lovers’ festive season with a posh event. So, we’re encouraging people to come dressed for the occasion as we’ll be popping bottles and dancing to the finest jams from the talented youngster.”

He said Boohle is expected in Bulawayo at midday tomorrow ahead of her evening slot. Warming up the stage for her will be performances by DJ Salt, DJ Dynamite, DJ Stokswit, DJ Crazydee, DJ Liz and DJ Ticktock.

“She’ll be performing before 10PM as we’re adhering to curfew hours,” said Mdu.

The event organiser said the event will cater for all types of people as there will be different sections indoors and outdoors.

“The event will be held semi-indoor and outside as we want attendees to have a feel of the club party vibe, while at the same time, have a nice time with a cool breeze outside,” he said.

Born Buhle Manyathi in 1998 in the township of Vosloorus in South Africa’s Gauteng province, Boohle who is the voice behind Cassper Nyovest’s successful Siyathandana track dabbles her voice in choral music, Afro-house, gqom, and even gospel.

She was part of the making of the Woza hit and has hits that include Singili, Mama and Wamuhle among others. – @mthabisi_mthire.