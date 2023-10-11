Drilling shows high grades of gas and oil possible in Zimbabwe – Invictus

Senior Business Writer

THERE are early signs of availability of higher background gas and better reservoir quality of oil in Zimbabwe’s northern districts, a drilling campaign on Mukuyu-2 well which began a fortnight ago indicates, Invictus Energy that is searching for oil and gas has said.

Indications of improved reservoir quality in secondary targets is positive for wider basin prospectively.

Mukuyu-2 will be drilled to a planned total depth of 3,750 meters.

The firm said, if successful, the project could be transformational for the company, Zimbabwe and much of southern Africa’s future energy needs.

In an update, the firm said drilling operations have progressed smoothly and the well remains on track to be completed within the previously guided 50 to 60 days.

The 12 ¼ inch intermediate hole section has been completed. The section Total Depth was called at 1 966 metres Measured Depth to set the 9 ⅝ inch casing above the first zones of interest in the Pebbly Arkose, where hydrocarbons were encountered in Mukuyu-1.

It noted that the total background gas in the hole section, above the primary targets in the Upper Angwa, is higher than those observed in Mukuyu-1 and heavier hydrocarbons have been detected, providing further evidence of an active petroleum system in the basin.

The presence of residual hydrocarbons is interpreted from wireline logs over an approximate 20m gross reservoir interval with quality properties in the upper Dande formation.

Preliminary wireline log interpretation, together with well-site sidewall core and cuttings descriptions, suggest generally thicker and more developed sands across the secondary target intervals than at Mukuyu-1, which is positive for the wider basin prospectivity.

“The early signs from Mukuyu-2 are encouraging where we have observed higher background gas and better reservoir quality,” Invictus Energy managing director, Mr Scot McMillan said in an update.

“Casing is being set above the first zones we encountered hydrocarbons in Mukuyu-1 as we prepare to drill the 8 ½ inch production hole section through the Basal Pebbly Arkose towards our primary targets in the Upper Angwa and the untested Lower Angwa formation.

“Operations are progressing smoothly and the well remains on track to be completed in the forecast 50 to 60 days,” he added.

Invictus is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, which regulates terms for commercial success or discovery of petroleum commodities. Oil and gas are major sources of energy across the country and would deliver immense economic benefits for Zimbabwe if successfully discovered, including energy security.

While Zimbabwe continues to make progress in ramping up power production, the output remains significantly lower than the country’s overall requirements while inadequate to cover future demand as the economy grows.

Seismic studies done in Muzarabani and Mbire oil and gas fields revealed potential for 283,2 billion cubic metres (8,2 trillion cubic feet) of natural gas, which is a substantial amount, and almost 40 million cubic metres (around 250 million barrels) of oil condensate.

Commercial discovery of oil and gas would enhance Zimbabwe’s security and unlock avenues for massive economic growth and development through the emergence of downstream industries, new job creation, growth in export earnings and Government revenue.

The confirmation of hydrocarbons in Zimbabwe creates an opportunity for an additional source of energy for Zimbabwe, which could unlock a number of other massive economic growth opportunities.

Potential downstream industries that may be created in the event of commercial discovery include job creation, growth of export earnings, and Government revenue.