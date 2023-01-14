Drink of the week: 2023 meets The Boss cocktail

Happy 2023 readers and tasters. So, as promised in one of last year’s articles, I sampled The Boss, a sweet cocktail that knocked the lights out of me while on one of my quests to quench the ravenous alcohol taste.

Formulated at the Mitre Bar in Bulawayo, the cocktail promises to be a hit and as the name suggests, it needs no small fry.

When partaking in this drink, make sure you are nourished foodwise otherwise you might find yourself sleeping in a cell or at the bottom of a ditch, or laying on a street corner.

Qoqokuhle Mhlanga was the man behind the serving and as his name suggests, waqoqa okuhle sibili on the day, which the drink left witless.

This is his recipe: a tot of gin, double vodka, a drop of Blue Curacao, likewise a drop of Strawberry liqueur, a zazz of sprite served in crushed ice and topped with bitters.

“It is not for those with weak palates. This is a drink that will knock you out. But it is the best,” he said.

The drink as I mentioned has a sweet taste and sugary floral scents on the nasal.

After that drink, I decided to go to one of the oldest bars in town. Pub Lagondola!

I know many of us have been intoxicated over the festive season and are suffering from the age-old disease, brokeitis, and probably cannot afford to treat yourself, but believe me, the little coin you get, visit any of these establishments and order what I have told you.

You will not be disappointed.

At Lagondola, I was offered three cocktails: Long Island, Blue Lagoon and Martini. I will not give details about the recipes but I shall say this, they whack a punch.

Your alcohol palette needs servicing before you indulge. Well, their Long Island is quite quaint. It is exclusive to them. Personally, I could take it when I need to wind down. But it’s absolutely the best.

Besides that, I had two more cocktails, Blue Lagoon and a Martini which left me feeling like James Bond – 007. If you need a review to market your beverage, please get in touch with me via call, text or WhatsApp on 0772337433. You can also drop an email to [email protected] <mailto:[email protected]>

And remember to always drink responsibly, no drinking and driving. Go home when the bartender says leave.