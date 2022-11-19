Drink of the week: The Beast Wine Collection by Tendai Mtawarira

Peter Matika

THIS week we pay homage and applaud the success of one of our very own in the wine industry – the Beast.

Known for his bulging physical appearance and brutality in the contact sport of rugby, Tendai Mtawarira – the Beast, has shown his gentler side and shared his secret love for wine.

The Beast became a household name far and wide over the course of an illustrious rugby career but this time he has definitely strummed the right chord.

After hanging his boots in 2019 he decided to take on a different career path — one that he had a deep centred passion.

This is when he “poured” his passion into a new business project that is sure going to be savoured at many eateries, homes, and bars.

A self-confessed wine lover, Beast – a little over a month ago launched his very own bespoke wine collection – which he named The Beast Wine Collection.

The full bouquet of the collection is so far available to purchase online in South Africa and hopefully will be availed globally.

“My life has been seasoned with a multitude of blessings along with pure resilience and passion, and it is a great privilege to be able to share my secret love for wine.

“From all my travels, I can confirm that wines of South African origin provide distinct quality and an overall pleasant tasting experience. All our wines are produced in an ecologically fair trade and sustainable manner.

At Beast Wine, we always strive for excellence, excellence that I invite you to enjoy solo or with good company,” said the Beast.

How it began

Beast had just retired from professional rugby as a Springbok prop, and had ventured full-time into the world of philanthropy and entrepreneurship.

At the start of 2021, it was a friendship and a true love for wine that brought the Beast Wine Collection together.

During the past year, Beast devoted himself to understanding the wine industry and diligently creating a collection of wines with a vision of taking them to the world.

He made numerous visits to the vineyards, in order to produce these wines that mirror his career on the rugby field.

The beast then partnered with SMCG Wines to promote the collection, which already is regarded one of the best.

The company ensures that wines of South Africa are given their rightful place among top winemakers in the world with multiple, unique and complex “terroirs”.

South Africa’s Western Cape is home to the most vibrant flower kingdom (one of seven in the world).

It is from this diversity that Beast chose his four wines, tasting many wines in the process, to choose the best ones while sharing and comparing notes with different winemakers.

The collection, which is a set of four different types of wine, from four different regions (Franschhoek, Paarl/Stellenbosch, Cape Point and Walker Bay) are an introduction to the excellence of South African wines.

He says you are ensured that whether you are a lover of red, white, bubbly or rosé wine – there is something for everyone.

“I have been eagerly awaiting the moment when we could share details of this exciting news, which is very close to my heart.

Our mission is to offer a high quality, produced wine to an extensive consumer market, and the production of this collection has represented a true labour of love over the last year. I am confident that everyone will enjoy the product as much as I have enjoyed the journey of producing this collection of fine wines.”

