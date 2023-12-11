Drinking spree leads to murder

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

POLICE arrested four men for allegedly murdering a man during a drinking spree after beating him to a pulp.

In a statement on X, police said Godfree Sibanda (28), Last Lisenga (62), Cosmas Mazvetera (45), and Cephas Siziba (22) assaulted Peterson Chitsengo (40) who succumbed to the injuries while admitted to a local hospital. The incident occurred on 7 December 2023 at Mateke Business Centre, Mwenezi.

“On 09/12/23, Police in Chikombedzi arrested Godfree Sibanda (28), Last Lisenga (62), Cosmas Mazvetera (45) and Cephas Siziba (22) in connection with a case of murder in which Peterson Chitsengo (40) died after was assaulted by the suspects during a beer drinking spree on 07/12/23 at Mateke Business Centre, Mwenezi. The victim sustained some head injuries and was admitted to a local hospital where his condition deteriorated. He succumbed to the injuries,” reads the statement.