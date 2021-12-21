Driver killed as car flies off Nguboyenja fly-over

The wreckage of the car which drove off the Nguboyenja flyover in Bulawayo yesterday

Blessing Karubwa/ Mkhululi Ncube, Chronicle Reporters

A 59-year-old man died on the spot when he lost control of his car on the Nguboyenja flyover along Luveve Road in Bulawayo yesterday morning.

Mr Dumisani Sibanda was driving a Mercedes Benz heading to the city centre when the accident occured.

Bulawayo police inspector spokesperson Abednico Ncube confirmed the accident which occurred around 5.30AM.

“The deceased, Mr Dumisani Sibanda (59), was driving a Mercedes Benz with no passenger on board when he lost control of the vehicle at the flyover resulting in the vehicle veering off the road and plunging down the flyover before rolling several times,” said Insp Ncube.

Mr Sibanda was trapped inside the wreckage.

Meanwhile, eleven people escaped death when a vehicle they were travelling in from South Africa overturned near West Nicholson along the Beitbridge-Bulawayo Road, police have confirmed.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena said seven people who were injured in the accident, were rushed to Gwanda Provincial Hospital.

“The accident happened on the 175km peg near Masase turn off at around 11am when a South African national France Ngwenya (44) who was driving a Toyota Hilux lost control of the vehicle and it overturned landing on its side.

Seven people were were injured, some of them seriously and were all rushed to Gwanda provincial Hospital,” she said.

Many people are travelling from South Africa to spend the festive season with their families and use omalayitsha who are usually overloaded as they cash in on the festive season.