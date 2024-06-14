Driver wakes up on top of grave after an encounter with a prostitute

Online Reporter

A GWERU resident on Friday morning woke up parked at a cemetery in Mkoba 9 after he had allegedly sought the services of a lady of the night at a local restuarant.

The driver of the vehicle (pictured) allegedly woke up around 3am with his car stuck on top of a grave at Mkoba 9 cemetery.

Residents said the driver told them that he was at a local restaurant where he engaged a lady of the night and allegedly drove to her house only to wake up at the cemetery.