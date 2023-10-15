Drug addicts more prone to suicide and most likely to default on HIV medication

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

DRUG and substance abusers are more likely to commit suicide, compared to people of sober habits, an official has said.

Speaking at a meeting to come up with strategies to curb rising drug and substance in Bulawayo on Sunday, the city’s Provincial Affairs and Devolution Permanent Secretary Mr Paul Nyoni said it was also worrying there was a need to adequately resources Bulawayo to deal with the scourge.

“There is a serious concern that the Provincial Medical Director’s office operates without a single car,” said Mr Nyoni.

“Concerns have been raised that those who abuse drugs are also leading in terms of committing suicide and risk defaulting when they are HIV treatment. There is also a major concern that only a few health workers are trained to deal with mental issues.”