Drug and substance abuse patients top Ingutsheni Central Hospital admissions

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

UP to 80 percent of admissions at Ingutsheni Central Hospital are drug and substance abusers, Bulawayo’s Provincial Affairs and Devolution Permanent Secretary Mr Paul Nyoni has said.

He was speaking at a meeting to discuss strategies to curb rampant drug and substance abuse affecting Bulawayo and the country, at Mhlahlandlela Government Complex on Sunday.

Perm Sec Nyoni said there is a worrying trend of relapse on those who would have been rehabilitated at Ingutsheni Central Hospital.

He noted that it will be difficult to implement the Cabinet resolution to turn institutions that were used as Covid-19 Isolation Centres as rehabilitation centres might not be possible as these institutions have reverted to their normal duties.