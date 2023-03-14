Drug Blitz: 41 more arrested

Peter Matika, Online Desk

POLICE have arrested 41 more suspected drug peddlers, in the ongoing national anti-drug campaign.

Code named, no to dangerous drugs and illicit substances a cumulative 3 712 individuals have been arrested since the campaign was launched this year.

Police confirmed the arrest: “Police arrested 41 people on the operation, “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances,” bringing cumulative arrests to 3 712,” said police on their Twitter page.

Last weekend police arrested a 28-year-old man from Harare who was arrested for illegally cultivating dagga.

In a statement, police confirmed the arrest of Victor Nyasulu (28) of Cotswold Hills, Mabelreign.

Nyasulu was arrested after he was found cultivating 65 dagga plants in his backyard.

In Bulawayo, in the same week, a 47-year-old man from Bulawayo’s Entumbane suburb was also arrested for cultivating and supplying dagga.

According to Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube police acting from a tip-off from members of the public arrested Elliot Sitali (47) for cultivating a dagga tree measuring about 1.5 metres tall.

“Concerned members of the public spotted a plant of dagga which was approximately 1, 5 meters tall growing in the accused person’s garden and made a police report as a tip-off. Police in Entumabne swiftly followed up on the tip leading to the arrest of Sitali.

“Sitali was interviewed and admitted that he was the one who planted the tree for his personal use, as well as to supply the community with the drug. He was taken together with his plant to the police station where he is helping the police with investigations,” said Inspector Ncube.