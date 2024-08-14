Drug bust: two arrested in separate incidents

Tarisiro Tafirenyika – [email protected]

In a crackdown on drug trafficking, detectives from the CID

Drugs and Narcotics unit in Bulawayo apprehended Munyaradzi Bhobho (34) in the city center, seizing one kilogram of dagga valued at ZiG 14 840.

In a statement on X the Police said that in a separate incident on 9 August, they arrested Caroline Sigauke in Featherstone at a roadside checkpoint on the Harare-Masvingo Road, discovering a plastic bag containing prepared dagga. Sigauke was a passenger on a bus traveling from Beitbridge to Harare when she was caught.