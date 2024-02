Some of illicit drugs in Zimbabwe

Online Reporter

A MAN was arrested for dealing in drugs after he was caught with mbanje, Bronco and other related accessories.

The man Jeffrey Kuwandika was arrested at his place of residence in Kotwa, Mudzi.

In a statement police said: “The arrest of Jeffrey Kuwandika led to the recovery of 31 twists of dagga, five bottles of Broncleer Cough Syrup, three bottles of Benylin Cough Syrup, 16 X 4 boxes of Sildenafil tablets, 18 X 50 rizzlers and a cigarette lighter.