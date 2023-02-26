Drug dealer caged 12 months

A SUSPECTED drug dealer from Mvuma in the Midlands province who was recently arrested during the ongoing crackdown code-named “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances”, was sentenced to 12 months in jail.

Innocent Jaison Chida (28) of Athens Mine, Mvuma was arrested following a tip-off.

Upon his arrest, police recovered 582 grams of dagga, 26 sachets of Crystal Meth weighing 1,52g, empty bottles of Broncleer, 22 empty sachets of Crystal Meth and a digital scale used for weighing drugs.

National Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“Police in Midlands arrested Innocent Jaison Chida (28) of Athens Mine, Mvuma. The suspect was found in possession of 582 grams of dagga, 26 sachets of Crystal Meth weighing 1.52g, 4 x 100 milligrams empty bottles of Broncleer, 22 empty sachets of Crystal Meth and a digital scale used for weighing drugs,” he said.

Ass Comm Nyathi said the suspect was convicted on his own plea of guilty to violating a section of the Dangerous Drugs Act and sentenced to 12 months in prison.
He commended members of the public for supporting the Government’s resolve to fight drug and substance abuse.

Meanwhile, police in Kadoma arrested four men for possession of illegal drugs and substances.

The suspects, Patrick Mpofu (17), David Muzamo (18), Edmore Karima (18) and Ishmael Mpofu (46) were found with three sachets of dagga, a 2 kg sugar plastic full of unpacked dagga, a hand polythene bag full of unpacked dagga and a 20kg sack full of unpacked dagga were recovered from the suspects.
