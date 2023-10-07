Drug lords exploit street car washers, vendors, sex workers to evade police

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

POLICE in Bulawayo are intensifying their efforts to apprehend drug dealers who have adopted covert tactics to evade law enforcement. The drug lords have resorted to recruiting street car washers, vendors, sex workers and street kids to carry out their illicit activities, posing a significant challenge to authorities.

Recent briefings obtained by Saturday Chronicle shed light on the strategies employed by drug traffickers to avoid detection and arrest. Faced with mounting pressure from police operations targeting drug and illegal substance trade, the criminals have become increasingly creative in their methods.

The drug lords primarily deal in methamphetamine (crystal meth), marijuana, Broncleer (a cough syrup known as ‘ngoma’), and illicit alcohol (‘njengu’). Their modus operandi involves enlisting the services of ordinary individuals who spend considerable time on the streets, effectively using them as conduits to distribute drugs and illegal substances.

Bulawayo’s police spokesman, Inspector Abednico Ncube, revealed that investigations have uncovered a disturbing trend whereby many vendors who outwardly appear to be selling legitimate items on the streets, clandestinely peddle drugs in broad daylight. This revelation highlights the challenges law enforcement faces in combating the drug trade as these operations become increasingly sophisticated and integrated into everyday street life.

“As police we are aware that drugs are a problem, especially in here in Bulawayo and our investigations through our intelligence reports have indicated that some vendors are displaying legal commodities for sale on the streets while under their cardboxes, they will be selling drugs such as dagga (marijuana).

“We also have information that some street kids have been approached by some drug lords who are supplying them with drugs to sell to members of the public. However, some of the street kids have indicated that they are ready to work with the police in identifying the drug lords. That is work in progress and police will be making arrests very soon.”

Insp Ncube said he could not rule out reports that some street car washers have also been recruited to sell drugs on behalf of drug lords.

“A lot of legitimate business that takes place on the streets also includes the selling and dealing in drugs.

The police are particularly worried about vendors, especially along Fife Avenue, Fort Street and other streets who pretend to be selling legitimate items when infact they are selling drugs. What makes it suspicious is that what they will be displaying is of very little monetary value to make business sense. Police are on the ground, we will continue to do our investigations and bring all those involved in the business of selling drugs to book,” said Insp Ncube.

In February the Government pledged to review a legal framework on dangerous drugs and illicit substances to come up with deterrent sentences on convicted persons who often prey on young people with dangerous and banned substances.

Police have launched several nationwide blitzes on drug lords, peddlers and abusers during their various operations such as the one code-named “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances” that saw scores of drug suppliers being arrested.

President Mnangagwa has on many fora called on parents to play a proactive role to ensure that their children desist from taking drugs and illegal substances and at one time urged parents who are unable to control their children to report them to the police so that the scourge of drug abuse is nipped in the bud.

“As you may be aware, we have recently as a Government moved in on dealing with the question of drugs among the youths. I have instructed the police that anybody found drunk anywhere must be picked up and arrested and tell us where he got the drugs. We are asking all institutions in the country, churches and schools to ensure people dealing in drugs or young people using drugs are arrested. We also think the parents must take responsibility, if they are unable to control their children they must report to the police to save their children. We are going to be harsh in dealing with this issue, especially with those that bring drugs into the country. We may, down the line, look at the sentencing of drug peddlers with a view to increasing the years in jail,” said President Mnangagwa.