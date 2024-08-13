Drug possession lands four behind bars

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

POLICE in Nyamapanda, Mashonaland East arrested four men for alleged possession of illegal drugs and substances.

In a statement on X, the police said they received a tip off, which led to the arrest of four men Wilfred Hwema (40), Tapiwa Sande (30), Suspect Makada (22), and Ashley Mudosa (25) who were in possession of 118 sachets of dagga, three twists of dagga, three bottles of Benylin Cough Syrup and five bottles of Bronclear.