Drugs abuse threatens fabric of society: Minister

MIDLANDS Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Owen Ncube has said drug and substance abuse has become a global issue threatening the very fabric of society and Zimbabwe is not spared.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Secretary for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mr Edgars Seenza, Minister Ncube said drug and substance abuse affects, not only the physical and mental health of individuals but also erodes the social cohesion and hampers the country’s socio-economic growth.

He made the remarks while addressing the Zimbabwe Indigenous Interdenominational Council of Churches (ZIICC) annual Youth Sports Conference held at Mkoba Teachers College in Gweru at the weekend.

“Drug and substance abuse has become a global issue and Zimbabwe is not spared. This scourge is threatening the very fabric of our society. It erodes our social cohesion and hampers the progress of our nation,” said Minister Ncube.

“The impact is particularly devastating among our youth, robbing them of their potential and hindering their ability to contribute positively to development of our communities.”

Through the efforts of the church, Minister Ncube said, the nation is reminded of its duty to protect and advance the ideals of the country by ensuring that the youths have a bright and prosperous future.

“The inclusivity of ZIICC which brought together young people from all the 10 provinces, is heartening and should be applauded. Allow me to commend ZIICC for their active involvement in the fight against drug and substance abuse,” said Minister Ncube.

“It is greatly appreciated that you are joining the Government in bolstering its efforts, especially now that the nation is intensifying its efforts to combat this evil.”

Minister Ncube said the ZIIC National Youth Council offers a perfect forum for educating young people on the dangers of drug and substance abuse.

He said the prevalence of drug and substance abuse has reached alarming levels with some studies indicating that 57 percent of young people abuse drugs and substances such as crystal meth, cocaine, cannabis, heroin, glue, cough mixtures, sex enhancers and skin lighteners.

Minister Ncube said the scourge has gone beyond the imported drugs to the local concoctions and illicit brews, making it easy for people to access them.

“It is worrying to note that children as young as 10 years and adults well above 50 years of age, abuse drugs and substances. This is not a good situation at all for the country,” he said.

Over 60 percent of admissions at mental health institutions are drug and substance abuse-related conditions.

Minister Ncube said the Second Republic remains committed to empowering the youth who are the future leaders of Zimbabwe.

“In line with this commitment, several youth empowerment programmes are being rolled out focusing on innovation, education, skills development, entrepreneurship and the allocation of youth quotas in land ownership and leadership positions,” he said.

Minister Ncube said a new generation of successful young business leaders, job creators and innovators who drive the country’s economic growth is emerging.

“The Second Republic recognises the urgent need for interventions in addressing the drub abuse which threatens to undermine the development potential of our young people. Drug barons risk arrest and long jail sentences,” he said.

Minister Ncube said efforts are being made to reduce the demand and supply chains as well as rehabilitate victims.

He said it remains a collective responsibility for everyone to fight drug and substance abuse.

Government, he said, has directed its efforts towards fighting drug and substance abuse leading to the establishment of structures to eliminate drug and substance abuse notably the national, provincial, district and ward committees.

“The church is a member of all these committees. Allow me to reiterate the critical role played by the church in fighting drug and substance abuse enabled by its authority and proximity to communities. In them, we are assured that information dissemination on drugs and substances reaches the furthest person in the communities,” said Minister Ncube

“It is pleasing that religious denominations have gone a step further to engage through promoting sporting activities. May the church, however, also consider the development of recreational facilities so that more youth can participate in the various games.”

Minister Ncube said one of the major drivers of drug and substance abuse has been cited as idleness.

He said the development and promotion of sport will keep youth occupied thereby reducing the temptation to engage in anti-social behaviours such as drug abuse.

The conference which ran under the theme “Fighting drug and substance abuse through Sports” was attended by youths from across the country.