Drugs and substance abuse awareness workshop in Bulawayo

Sikhulekelani Moyo, online writer

The Government and other stakeholders are having a two-day awareness workshop on Drug and substance abuse, in Bulawayo.

The event started on Thursday at the St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica.

It aims to bring together stakeholders in Bulawayo Province to come up with ways to mitigate drug abuse. The stakeholders, which are represented, include the Government, Non-Governmental Organisations, churches, residents’ associations, and accademics