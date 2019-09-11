Drums of Peace celebrates 10yrs

Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO drumming group, Drums of Peace, famous for their interactive drumming, will be celebrating 10 years in the music industry this Friday at the River Estate, Earth Cafe (Corner Oak and 12th Avenue) from 4PM.

Drums of Peace was founded in 2009 by Lewis Ndlovu and Shuna Herscovitz after the two met during an Africa Day celebration. Ndlovu participated in the play, Yebo Africa, where he played African drums percussion as well as the band drums.

Herscovitz, who had attended the celebrations, admired Ndlovu’s skill and the two decided to take drumming to a higher level.

Commenting on their journey, Ndlovu said it has not been smooth sailing.

“The journey hasn’t been easy. We began with a decent footing during the Government of National Unity period and things changed when the country’s economy started underperforming.

“This affected our great drummers, most of whom left the country in search of greener pastures.

“But as Drums of Peace, we fastened on and found better approaches through performing at weddings and other private/state functions.”

With no fixed members as they come and go, Ndlovu said their group focuses on African drums and percussion.

“We chose the drum as it represents African music well. If there’s an African instrument which fully represents African music, it certainly is the drum,” he said.

For their 10th anniversary celebrations, Ndlovu said they have called on Sunduza Dance Ensemble and Ezimnyama to perform with an admission fee of RTGS$5 set to be charged.

He urged those attending the celebrations to bring their own drums and deck chairs as there will be interactive drumming.

“We’re known and famous for our interactive drumming where we give the audience our drums and teach them a rhythm.

“At the celebrations, we’ll play with them so they should bring their pot drums and we make music,” said Ndlovu.

The celebrations will go on until October where they will be held at different locations in the city including The Thabiso in Makokoba which will be a family fun day and at the National Museum. – @waynecas