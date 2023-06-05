DStv launches dance challenge competition

The Chronicle

 

Showbiz Reporter

The spirit of giving from Africa’s most loved storyteller continues with MultiChoice Zimbabwe introducing the DStv Tambira Africa Dance Challenge.

The competition will see lucky winners walking away with an Explora decoder or a DStv premium subscription.

“The promotion dovetails neatly from the delightful Africa Month celebrations to gearing up for one of the most exciting moments in African entertainment, the launch of the upcoming epic Shaka Ilembe series,” said Liz Dziva, publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe.

“In the past, we have celebrated the month by showcasing our local heroes. This time what we want to achieve is a celebration of being African, and what better way than dancing?”

Through a partnership with MultiChoice, celebrated Zimbabwean singer and instrumentalist Blessing ‘Bled’ Chimanga has made his song Ndozvandiri song available for people to dance to.

To participate, Dziva said people need to;

    Download Ndozvandiri song via this link- https://appurl.io/9vyirFv6c1

    Film yourself, your friends, or your family dancing to the song

    Upload it to your social media account

    Use the hashtag #DStvTambiraAfrica and tag DStv Zimbabwe

    Publish it, and you will have entered the competition.

     The competition closes on June 18.

