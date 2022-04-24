DStv One Gospel Channel endorses Pastor Barak

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

HE recently set his eyes on spreading his works regionally and finally the dream has come true as Pastor Barak’s artistic work has landed on DStv’s One Gospel (Channel 331).

The 24-hour music television channel showcases gospel music from all over the African continent and the world. It includes studio-generated and live performances from both world-renowned and up-and-coming artists.

Pastor Barak achieved the fete through the visuals of the track Famba Na Jesu.

Said Pastor Barak: “It feels wonderful to see that all my targets are bearing fruitful results and now the ball is in my court to spread my wings even internationally.

“Seeing how successful my music is, I’m also willing to assist more gospel musicians under my brand Barak Music through promoting their works.”

Pastor Barak’s helping hand continues to grow as he last week, participated in the Prisons Family Week at Grey Prison in Bulawayo before he donated a number of goodies.

His musical prowess continues to grow as his songs are played on most radio stations in Zimbabwe and Mozambique. This previous week, the track Wavuma was number One on Star FM and Skyz Metro FM Gospel Charts.

Also, his music videos are doing great on ZBCtv on programmes like Zim beat, Zitshisa Zinjalo, Alumbwe Leza and The Zone. – @mthabisi_mthire