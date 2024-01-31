DStv sets the mood for love: Romantic surprises await viewers in February

Showbiz Reporter

Love is in the air, and this February, DStv is painting the town red with an exciting, unique, and romantic content line-up.

February, the Month of Love is a time when DStv takes on the role of cupid, directing its arrow straight at viewers’ hearts.

Whether you are snuggling up with your significant other, enjoying some solo time, or creating precious moments with family, DStv has curated content to make TV viewers February filled with love.

“As part of the love parade we’ve got Single and Mingle season 15 on Moja 9.9, starting Saturday 3 February at 18:00. This show takes blind dating to a whole new level, mixing a pinch of drama with a sprinkle of intrigue. It’s a must-watch for those ready to mingle.

“Romcom lovers, E! has a surprise for you! Starting Monday 5 February, every weekday at 17:15, enjoy a feast of romantic movies that will set the mood for love.

“No time for confusion. Love & Translation premieres on TLC, Wednesday 14 February at 21:00. Imagine the possibility of romance without a common language. This show features three American bachelors and 12 women from nine different countries, each searching for love without a word of English. It’s a heart-fluttering journey that shows love needs no translation,” DStv said in a statement.

“Kids and families, we’ve got you covered too! Catch The Love Bug on Cartoon Network, Valentine’s Day at 14:55, a heart-warming collection from Adventure Time to Teen Titans Go!. And Cartoonito joins in the fun from 16:00 with favourites like Zig & Sharko and Masha and the Bear.

“And for the diverse tastes in every family, Studio Universal offers a Valentine’s Day movie marathon featuring hits from Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation to A Thin Line Between Love and Hate.

“But wait, there’s more for the love-hungry! 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? season 2, airing from Thursday 29 February at 22:40 on TLC, offers a sneak peek into the lives of our favourite couples post-marriage. It’s a behind-the-scenes look at love that you won’t want to miss.”

Nature and love enthusiasts are also covered with Wild About Love on Wild Earth, airing on Wednesday, 14 February at 4pm.

“It’s an inspiring celebration of love in the African wilderness. From mating rituals to courtship dances, it’s a Valentine’s Day special like no other.

“There’s truly something for everyone on DStv this February. So, get connected and stay connected to DStv during the month of love.”

Whether on the go or at home, “don’t miss out on this love-filled content journey. Use the MyDStv self-service app to connect or reconnect, and if you’re out and about, DStv Stream has got you covered. This February, let DStv be your love guide.”