DStv Zimbabwe unveils new local content at industry showcase

Showbiz Writer

DStv Zimbabwe recently unveiled a line-up of new content – including tons of fresh local programming at its 2023 Zimbabwe Content Showcase.

Speaking at the event, Siyabulela Jemsana, head of customer operations, said the new content spoke to the strength of the partnerships that DStv enjoys with local channels.

“Through strategic partnerships with these channels, DStv Zimbabwe continues to purposefully tell Zimbabwean stories through the Zimbabwean lens. We have a rich cultural heritage in this country, and within these partnerships, a shared desire to promote it. Our relationships with our partners have had an overwhelmingly positive impact on local television entertainment, with DStv focusing on reshaping the local TV sector through its influence and support,” he explained.

The unveiling of this new programming comes off the back of MultiChoice’s extensive investments into local content recently, via both skills development to grow Zimbabwe’s creative sector, through the MultiChoice Talent Factory and expanding its platform on which local broadcasters can air their programming.

Last year, the broadcaster added 3Ktv and ZTN Prime to the DStv platform. It invested in skills training for the channels’ content producers, hosting workshops by industry experts from M-Net that covered all technical aspects of film production.

Earlier this year, MultiChoice added NRTV to the DStv platform. Along with existing channels Ztv and Yadah, bringing the number of purely Zimbabwean channels on DStv to five.

“These were all milestone moments, not only because they effectively extended the reach of Zimbabwean content on the DStv platform, giving local viewers more options from which to source locally-selected information, education and entertainment programming, but also because of these critical partnerships that they reinforced,” Jemsana said.

Jemsana said these partnerships demonstrate how MultiChoice is working with local channels as well as industry stakeholders like directors and producers to proactively grow the country’s creative sector and its content offerings.

“Such partnerships form part of the backbone of MultiChoice as a business proudly invested in growing African content.”

Speaking at the same event, and providing highlights of the upcoming programming, Melusi Sibisi, senior manager content strategy for MultiChoice, said that DStv remained committed to ensuring it delivered content that resonated with audiences, and that continued to enrich lives.

“We think viewers are going to love what we have in store for them this summer! New content coming to DStv this season includes Accused, a new drama on Mzansi Magic, and Mastende on Mzansi Wethu. Everyone’s favourite housewives, The Real Housewives of Durban, return for a fantastic third season on Showmax, while Entangled is back for a second season on 1Magic. 1Magic also welcomes an exciting new drama series, Found, which premieres on 13 November 2023. This is going to become one of the must-see shows for DStv viewers this season,” Sibisi told guests at the showcase.

Aside from the line-up from DStv, the FTA partners have also planned a host of fresh programming for summer. This includes Manama and Knowsticks Academy from 3Ktv; Days at Ekasi and Morning Rush on ZTN Prime and A High School Diary and Around the Pot from NRtv.

DStv Zimbabwe chairman, Peter van Deventer, says MultiChoice Zimbabwe has played a significant role in developing the local film industry through not only its support of the FTA channels on the DStv platform but also its continual investment in training.

“Our footprint now consists of 122 installers, 32 agencies and more than 100 Zimbabwean employees. Through these investments we continue to be leaders not only in entertainment but in telling the African story and ultimately, the Zimbabwean story,” said van Deventer.